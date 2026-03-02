The government announces that several Romanians in Israel will be brought back on Monday evening

According to a government statement, Romanian citizens from the State of Israel will arrive in Bucharest on Monday evening aboard two aircraft coming from Egypt, a country that has opened its airspace.

The Romanians were transported to Egypt by land with the support of the Romanian state.

In the coming period, other flights will be organized to bring Romanian pilgrims and citizens in Israel who have requested consular assistance back to the country safely.

The Romanian authorities are also preparing to repatriate Romanian citizens in other Middle Eastern countries affected by the war. Children and medical cases will be given priority.

To this end, on Monday, representatives of the Ministries of Transport and Foreign Affairs will meet with airline representatives to organize the return of Romanian citizens from war-affected countries to Romania, when repatriation is possible under safe conditions.

Also on Monday, representatives of the Ministries of Economy and Foreign Affairs will meet with travel agencies through which Romanian citizens arrived in the conflict-affected area as tourists.

According to the government, Romania will activate, together with other European Union member states, the European civil mechanism for the repatriation of Romanian citizens.

The Romanian authorities, through their consular services, will remain in constant contact with Romanian citizens in countries affected by the war in the Middle East.

A meeting convened by Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan was held at the Government on Monday to discuss the situation of Romanians in the conflict zone in the Middle East.