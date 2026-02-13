Bolojan on coalition conflicts: I am not afraid of any party or political leader

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan said he took on the role of prime minister with full knowledge of the facts and stated that he is not afraid of political conflicts or pressure from coalition partners in the context of disputes with the PSD.

„Whatever anyone says, I assure you that I am not afraid of any party, political leader, or anyone else,” Ilie Bolojan said on Friday on Europa FM.

The prime minister emphasized that accepting the position of prime minister came with the responsibility of making difficult decisions for the country, adding: „I must do what I can for our country: seeking not to fuel conflicts, seeking to create a political agreement to push things forward, so that we can maintain balance in this state and set things right.”

Regarding a possible fall of the government, Bolojan said: „Another government will certainly come. And for me, please believe me, it will be a relief. It is possible that, given that the parliamentary arithmetic gives a majority of half plus, we will see another coalition.”

Regarding the criticism from Daniel Băluță, mayor of Sector 4 and first vice president of the PSD, the prime minister said: „It’s very easy to make statements, it’s very easy to explain how money should be spent, which is borrowed at enormous interest rates, and how you end up in a dead end. I will not encourage such things because they do not help us in any way. Yes, they do help us advertise the district mayor’s office with the passageway, with the work on the passageway around the center, using government money. At least we should not have to pay large sums of money for advertising a public work, paid for with government money.”

He said that regardless of what happens in the coalition, passing the budget is a priority: We definitely have to finalize these packages and the budget, if we have another option. So only after the budget, if political decisions are made. I believe it is our country’s responsibility to resolve the budget as quickly as possible.