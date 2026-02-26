The harsh winter did not stop the works on the A1

The National Road Infrastructure Management Company announces that on the A1 Margina – Holdea construction site, the activity is focused on the construction of the tunnels.

„At Tunnel 1 (415 meters in one direction and 367.5 meters in the other), work is being carried out in parallel on both galleries in several stages: applying waterproofing, installing reinforcement, formwork and concreting the final lining. In total, six teams of workers are involved in the two galleries, working in stages, uninterruptedly, depending on the status of each area”, CNAIR reported on Facebook.

In parallel, work is being carried out on Tunnel 2.

„In Tunnel 2 (1,985 meters in one direction and 1,825 meters in the other), ten excavation fronts are open, including the execution of the primary lining, so that the advance can be made simultaneously from several points. In the Margina area, concreting works have begun on the platform for the manufacture of beams, necessary for the next stages of the project (installation of beams on bridges and passages),” CNAIR also reported.

The works on the Lugoj-Deva Motorway are being carried out according to the execution schedule. There are approximately 800 workers and operators on the construction site and about 200 specialized machines, vehicles and equipment.