PNL: While the Government works on repatriation, PSD considers breaking the coalition

The PNL states in the press release issued on Monday that the Romanian government is making sustained efforts to manage the difficult situation that has arisen as a result of the conflict in the Middle East.

„We do not consider it appropriate that, while the prime minister, deputy prime ministers, and a number of ministers have gathered at the Victoria Palace to find solutions for the safe repatriation of our citizens in conflict zones, the PSD should meet to question the current government and discuss the possible breakup of the coalition,” the document states.

The Liberals are calling on the PSD to abandon „political positions that test the stability of the government and the Coalition. To stop internal political attacks during this period of uncertainty and international tension.”

According to the PNL, the political class, and especially the governing parties, must demonstrate maturity, responsibility, and solidarity with Romania’s major interests.

„The Coalition parties must understand people’s concerns and adjust their priorities to respond appropriately to these concerns. It is time for a realistic approach within the Coalition, focused on collaboration and consensus, which overcomes specific differences in vision and sends Romanians a unified message of seriousness and confidence. Romania urgently needs an honest, solid, and predictable budget, with real sources of funding, adapted to new international challenges,” PNL representatives added.