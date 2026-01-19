Tension within the governing coalition has flared up once again

She claims that the new prime minister is acting unilaterally and ignoring his partners.

Vasilescu stated that she has not spoken with the prime minister since his recent remarks. However, she asserted that the issue at hand is not personal; rather, it concerns funding for Craiova. She plans to introduce a memorandum at the government meeting regarding the allocation of funds for repairs and the purchase of parts for the heating system. Still, she emphasized that the responsibility for this matter lies entirely with the executive.

„Electrocentrale Craiova does not belong to the city hall; it belongs to the government. It doesn’t matter that we organized a Christmas market with city hall funds; it is the Romanian government’s obligation to provide funding for the power plant under their authority. I cannot allocate city hall funds for this purpose because it would be illegal,” stated Lia Olguța Vasilescu.

The mayor accused the executive of changing the rules at will. „Until now, all prime ministers have allocated the necessary funds for repairs through the Ministry of Energy. This is the first year that this is no longer the case,” she remarked.

Vasilescu claimed that Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan is withholding funding because he does not want to invest in what he considers a „black hole.” However, she pointed out that this company provides heat to the residents of Craiova as well as to Ford, the second-largest industrial producer and taxpayer in Romania.

Regarding the coalition’s stability, her message was even stronger. „We are currently consulting party members about whether or not to remain in government. Every day, Mr. Bolojan gives us reasons to understand that we cannot work as a team,” Vasilescu said. She further asserted that the withholding of funds for Craiova feels like sabotage, which she is starting to take personally.

When asked whether the PSD would issue a motion of no confidence or consider replacing the prime minister, Vasilescu indicated that the party is contemplating leaving the government instead. „I don’t think we need to table a motion of no confidence. We simply need to withdraw from the government. Under no circumstances will we support the right-wing government from the opposition,” stated the mayor.

She explained that when the PSD exits the government, the executive will automatically fall and must be reconfigured in Parliament.

Regarding potential scenarios following a potential exit, including the possibility of aligning with the AUR (Alliance for the Union of Romanians), Vasilescu refrained from confirming any options. „We are not considering any alternatives at this moment. When we leave the government, we will then develop a strategy. I do not want to make any declarations before consultation,” she said, leaving the question of potential political partners for the PSD open.

The conflict between Craiova’s mayor, Lia Olguța Vasilescu (PSD), and Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan (PNL) has escalated in recent days over the issue of local taxes and fees introduced on January 1, 2026. Vasilescu asserts that Bolojan failed to consult the mayors and merely informed them that the surplus resulting from the tax increases would not remain in local budgets. Instead, it would be absorbed into the national budget and offset by reductions in other revenue shares, such as income tax and VAT. According to her, this would leave local authorities with the same funding as last year, despite citizens paying higher taxes. None of the mayors agree with this proposal.