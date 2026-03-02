Bogdan Ivan: We have reserves to ensure that we will not face a shortage

„We are prepared to cope with the deposits that are currently at the national level for all economic operators, plus the emergency deposits that we have and that can be released in exceptional situations by order of the Minister of Energy, to maintain a stable price for diesel and gasoline,” Minister Ivan said Monday at a press conference.

Bogdan Ivan specified that the national fuel reserves, together with the state’s emergency reserves, ensure supply for at least 30 days and that gas reserves are currently above the European Union average.

„At the moment, as I said, there are sufficient reserves to ensure at least 30 days of supply with what is currently in storage, plus the fact that we already have a diversified source of diesel supply at the national level, plus we have reserves for at least 90 days that are in the Romanian state’s strategic reserve and which can be released for 90 days in an emergency and exceptional situation. We are continuing daily supplies at lower rates, it is true, but we already have reserves to ensure that we will not be in a situation of shortage. Gas reserves are at around 40% today in Romania, about 10% above the European Union average,” said the Minister of Energy.

The level of reserves is a result of measures adopted last year

He argued that the level of reserves is a result of measures adopted in the summer of 2025: „We asked all operators to make purchases during the summer, when natural gas prices are low, to store them in Romania’s storage facilities and to use them during the winter.”

„It’s an international market that affects us too, but we’ve taken all the steps to make sure we limit the negative effects on people when it comes to fuel and natural gas,” Ivan said about how the war in the Middle East is affecting Romania’s energy market.