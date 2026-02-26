Bogdan Ivan, meetings in Washington on energy security and nuclear projects

„These days, in Washington, I had a series of meetings that were essential for Romania’s positioning in the regional energy architecture”, Bogdan Ivan wrote in a post on Facebook.

According to the minister, the discussions with the Atlantic Council representatives focused on energy security in Central and Eastern Europe and Romania’s role „as a provider of stability in a volatile regional context”.

At the World Bank, Ivan says that he analyzed financing instruments to accelerate strategic projects, „from natural gas infrastructure to investments in new energy production capacities in the band: nuclear and hydro”, mentioning the „mobilization of financing in the order of billions of euros” for critical infrastructure and strategic energy capacities.

The Minister added that, within the Transatlantic Gas Security Summit, he participated in a small-format meeting on the Vertical Corridor, to establish the next technical steps.

“The Vertical Corridor means integrating gas flows from Greece–Bulgaria–Romania to Central Europe, the Republic of Moldova and Ukraine, capitalizing on Black Sea gas and consolidating Romania’s position as a regional hub. Analyses show a potential additional profit of up to 250 million euros annually for Romanian companies, by increasing transit and liquidity in the market”, Bogdan Ivan specified.

The Minister also discussed major nuclear projects: “1. Completion of Units 3 and 4 at Cernavodă, an investment estimated at over 7 billion euros, essential for increasing stable production in the band. 2. Development of small modular reactors (SMRs) at Doicești, a strategic project that positions Romania among the first European countries to implement this technology”.

He also said that he had spoken with the United States Ambassador-designate to Romania, Darryl Nirenberg, for a direct communication on strategic energy projects.

The minister thanked President Nicușor Dan for the trust he had placed in him: “His visit to Washington last week created the framework for rapid and concrete steps, and the discussions of these days were a direct continuation of this initiative. Together with the Romanian Government, we are transforming diplomatic capital into results: cutting-edge technology, financing and accelerated execution.”

He also thanked US ministers Chris Wright and Doug Burgum, appreciating their “firm commitment” to the development of nuclear projects and energy infrastructure.

„The objective is clear: more energy in the band for Romania, billions in investments in strategic infrastructure, nuclear projects completed and the transformation of the partnership with the United States into financing, technology and accelerated execution. Romania is no longer a spectator, but a player on the global stage,” concluded the Minister of Energy.