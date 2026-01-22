Prima pagină » English » Energy Minister Bogdan Ivan held a private meeting in Davos with Eric Trump

Energy Minister Bogdan Ivan announced that he held a private meeting in Davos with Eric Trump, president of the Trump Organization.
Sursa foto: Alexandru Dobre/Mediafax Foto
Andreea Tobias
22 ian. 2026, 14:11, English

„In Davos, I engaged in focused and direct dialogue with Eric Trump in a small, closed-door group. I explored strategic directions for cooperation with Isaac Herzog, president of Israel, and discussed new economic and geopolitical strategies with global leaders,” Bogdan Ivan wrote on Facebook on Thursday.

The minister emphasized Romania’s role in a rapidly changing world, arguing that increased energy production could support the industries of the future, particularly artificial intelligence factories.

„Romania has the capacity to deliver, and our strategic portfolio is energy. We already have significant projects underway with our American partners, including expanding capacity at the Cernavodă Nuclear Power Plant, hydroelectric projects, and developing energy hubs capable of powering artificial intelligence infrastructure. This represents the most substantial and relevant contact with the Trump administration in the past year and sends a clear message for Romania: we have credibility, we have projects, and we have a real opportunity to become the most important energy hub in the region,” added Bogdan Ivan.

