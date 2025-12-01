CNAIR: This is the first national holiday in which historical regions are connected by modern roads

The message was posted on Facebook. Cristian Pistol emphasized that on December 1, 2025, Unification Day is celebrated for the first time with the appearance of modern roads between the historical regions.

„It is the first national holiday in which the two historical regions of Muntenia and Moldova are connected by a motorway (A3 – A7) covering approximately 200 km between Bucharest and Focșani, and by the end of the year we intend to open the motorway to Adjud,” explained Pistol.

The CNAIR director also referred to the connection between Oltenia and Dobrogea.

„Also, with the opening of the last 12 km of the DEx12, Craiova – Pitești, this is the first December 1st when traffic flows on approximately 465 km of high-speed road from Craiova to Constanța (DEx12 – A1 – A0 – A2),” added Cristian Pistol.

He promised that investments in road infrastructure will continue.

„The union of December 1, 1918, is a lesson in perseverance and cohesion that is useful and necessary to us today, and I, as general manager of CNAIR, am honored to actively participate in the development and modernization of the road infrastructure that connects every historical region of our country. Happy birthday, Romania! Happy birthday to all Romanians!” said Cristian Pistol.

According to official statistics, Romania’s high-speed road infrastructure has reached 1,368 km. By the end of this year, it is very likely that another 49 km will be opened to traffic, on the section of the Moldova Motorway leading to Adjud.