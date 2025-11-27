368,000 lei for the clothing of High Court magistrates

At a press conference on Thursday, government spokesperson Ioana Dogioiu explained that this funding is designated for the period of 2027-2028. She noted that while legislation had defined the attire for the specialized auxiliary staff of the courts and prosecutor’s offices, a formal dress code for judges, assistant magistrates, and clerks at the High Court of Cassation and Justice had not yet been established.

The implementation of this measure will occur within six months of the decision coming into effect, and the costs will be covered by the High Court’s budget, with funds already allocated for this purpose.

„The existing legislation has established the dress code for the specialized auxiliary staff of the courts and the public prosecutor’s offices attached to the civil courts. However, the dress code for judges of the High Court of Cassation and Justice had not been established, which is why this decision was adopted,” Dogioiu stated.

This measure standardizes the official attire of magistrates at the country’s highest court, who previously did not have a legally defined dress code.