Deputy Prime Minister Gheorghiu: This reform does not aim at layoffs

„This reform does not aim at, does not aim at layoffs. That is not the objective of the reform. We are trying to make the Romanian state and state-owned companies efficient, which benefits all Romanian citizens, because this money that is lost in state-owned companies is lost from our common budget,” Oana Gheorghiu explained in a press conference on Monday.

She also stated that certain restructurings will be necessary, mentioning a possible social impact: „Obviously, adjustments will be needed, obviously there will be companies where the number of jobs will probably be reduced, but this will not be something consistent, intuitively. And if it is the case, the Romanian state will have to take some compensatory measures. If it is the case to close certain companies, it will have to think about those people who are there”.

Asked about her previous experience in reforms, Gheorghiu replied: „I have never done a reform in a private company. However, I have done a lot of project management and you should know that what a reform means requires serious project management”.