A rare snowfall left President Nicușor Dan stranded in France

The unexpected snowfall disrupted the president’s schedule, closing the airport runway for cleaning. In response to the situation, the president shared memories from his youth and time spent studying in France.

„Last night, we decided not to leave since we would have arrived at 3 or 4 in the morning, which wouldn’t have been ideal. This is an unusual situation for France; it doesn’t usually snow here, so the runway needs to be cleared,” the president explained during a conversation with journalists while sipping on “a hot tea.”

I’ve missed planes before

“I’ve missed planes before, but I don’t recall ever being stuck like this,” he said.

When asked if he had been stranded in France during his studies, Nicușor Dan replied that he didn’t remember any such incidents, although he mentioned having experienced issues in the past.

“We’ve missed flights before and had a technical incident in Germany once, which required us to stay overnight,” he said, smiling.

This context also highlighted the lack of a modern presidential plane capable of flying in challenging weather conditions. Nicușor Dan emphasized that having such an aircraft would be essential not just for the president but also for ministers during official trips.

At some point, we need to have a presidential plane

“At some point, we need to have a presidential plane. We lack internal communications, and when we are in the air, we are practically isolated,” he stated. However, he added that due to budget constraints, the purchase of a plane is not being considered for 2026.

When asked about snowfalls during his time in France, Nicușor Dan mentioned that he had lived there for six years and it had snowed very rarely. Instead, his thoughts shifted to his childhood in Făgăraș.

“The snow was so deep that it was taller than we were. We loved making tunnels in the snow, and we would sled down a hill there,” he reminisced.

The president also indicated that he was not stranded on a train because of the snowfall, as he had traveled with his godfather.

When questioned about whether his family and children were worried about his delay, Nicușor Dan reassured them that he would not be arriving.

“No, they go to bed early anyway,” he said, concluding the conversation with journalists in a relaxed manner.