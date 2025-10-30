Oana Gheorghiu was sworn in as deputy prime minister. Grindeanu did not attend

„I swear to devote all my strength and skill to the spiritual and material advancement of the Romanian people, to respect the Constitution and the laws of the country, to defend democracy, the fundamental rights and freedoms of citizens, the sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity of Romania. So help me God,” was the oath taken by Oana Gheorghiu in the presence of President Nicușor Dan.

The ceremony was attended by Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan and several presidential advisers, including Ludovic Orban.

PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu, who is also president of the Chamber of Deputies, did not attend the ceremony.

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan proposed Oana Gheorghiu, co-founder of the „Dăruiește Viață” (Give Life) Association, for the position of deputy prime minister on Tuesday. Gheorghiu is known for her involvement in building the first hospital for children with cancer in Romania.

„In order to avoid compromising our relationship with the US and heading towards an irreparable diplomatic disaster with our strategic partner, Ilie Bolojan must immediately withdraw his proposal to nominate Ms. Oana Gheorghiu as deputy prime minister,” said Sorin Grindeanu, interim president of the PSD, on Tuesday evening.