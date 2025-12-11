DSP lifts water consumption restrictions in several localities in Prahova

The Prahova Public Health Directorate (DSP) announced on Thursday the lifting of water consumption restrictions in several localities affected by the Paltinu crisis, which began on November 28.

According to a press release, the results of laboratory analyses of drinking water samples taken in the systems in Brebu, Telega, Băilești, Florești, Băicoi and Bănești showed that the analyzed parameters fall within the values ​​allowed according to the norms in force.

Under these conditions, DSP Prahova has decided to lift the ban on water consumption previously imposed in the aforementioned systems, and water can be consumed under normal conditions – for drinking, cooking and washing.

There is also an exception to this decision. This is the Băicoi City Hospital. There, the restrictions remain in force temporarily, because in the internal network of the unit, at an isolated point, a sample did not fall within the permitted limits. DSP Prahova is carrying out additional sampling, so that medical activity can be carried out in safe conditions.

For the time being, for the rest of the affected drinking water supply systems, until confirmation that the water supplied meets the drinking parameters, the ban on consumption (for drinking, cooking and washing) is maintained.