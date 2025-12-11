Romanian company to produce interceptor drones under Ukrainian license

The announcement was made by BlueSpace Technology CEO Constantin Pintilie during an event organized at one of the company’s facilities in Moreni, Economedia reports.

The kamikaze model is developed internally by the company, incorporates artificial intelligence and is in the testing phase, Pintilie said, according to the cited source.

„Today we see a drone war and we have focused on developing kamikaze drones and interceptor drones.” [The kamikaze ones] are in testing and we are waiting for the moment of production,” Constantin Pintilie added.

At the same time, the company signed a contract to take over the intellectual property of a manufacturer of such unmanned aerial vehicles in Ukraine. „We want to produce these interceptor drones,” the company CEO told Economedia.

The company is currently awaiting all necessary approvals for the technology transfer and that it is too early to discuss potential customers.

The role of interceptor drones is to eliminate other types of drones, including attack or surveillance and reconnaissance drones.