Romania is preparing a joint venture with Ukraine for the production of drones

This project will be funded through the SAFE program, with a deadline of November 2025 for the submission of projects.

On Thursday, Minister of National Defense Ionuț Moșteanu announced that Romania is in advanced negotiations with Ukraine to create a joint venture involving a Romanian company and a Ukrainian company dedicated to producing military drones.

„They are leaders, or among the world’s leaders, in drone production. The need for innovation has driven them to excel in this area. We want to benefit from their expertise,” Minister Moșteanu explained, emphasizing the advancements Ukraine has made in drone technology due to its defense efforts against Russian aggression.

He also noted that the negotiation process has progressed rapidly in recent weeks. „About a month ago, when I was in Kyiv, we had a discussion. We’ve also had several phone conversations. Last week, together with the head of the Chancellery, I spoke with the official responsible for industrial cooperation at the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense,” said Ionuț Moșteanu.