Ilie Bolojan met with the Prime Minister of the Netherlands at the Câmpia Turzii Air Base

Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan and Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof met on Tuesday at the 71st „General Emanoil Ionescu” Air Base in Câmpia Turzii.
Government representatives presented photos from the meeting.
The executive announced that the agenda included discussions on the state of bilateral cooperation in the fields of defense and economics, as well as the regional security situation.
Dutch NATO troops are involved in surveillance and deterrence missions on the eastern flank and operate high-performance reconnaissance drones, used primarily for aerial monitoring and data collection.