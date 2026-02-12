Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan, meeting with European Commissioner for Justice Michael McGrath

„Romanian Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan received today, at the Victoria Palace, the visit of European Commissioner for Justice Michael McGrath, during which the main topics related to the rule of law, the functioning of the judicial system and the reforms undertaken by Romania in the European context were discussed”, according to the press release issued by the Government.

Prime Minister Bolojan explained that after the conclusion of the Cooperation and Verification Mechanism, in order to strengthen the independence of the judiciary, the political power reduced its attributions in the field of justice and transferred responsibilities regarding budgets and promotions.

Bolojan brought up the reform of magistrates’ pensions: „The Prime Minister also brought up the reform of service pensions and the sustainability of the system, in the context of budgetary pressures and the milestones in the PNRR, amid significant differences between pensions in the judiciary and the national media.”

The officials also discussed issues related to the length of judicial proceedings, the risk of statute of limitations for some cases, and the lack of coherence in court practice, emphasizing „the importance of clearer regulations to increase the efficiency and predictability of the act of justice.”

For his part, European Commissioner Michael McGrath appreciated the constant cooperation of the Romanian authorities within the European process on the rule of law.

„The Commissioner expressed his interest in the activity of the Committee for the Analysis of Legislation in the Field of Justice, established by the Decision of the Prime Minister and coordinated by the Chancellery of the Prime Minister,” the press release continues.

The European executive reaffirmed its support for Romania in implementing the recommendations of the Rule of Law Report 2025, with an emphasis on „ensuring the effective investigation and prosecution of crimes in the judicial system, guaranteeing the independence of high-ranking prosecutors and clarifying issues related to the statute of limitations.”