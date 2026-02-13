Prima pagină » English » Ilie Bolojan: From the second half of this year, we will see things settle down

Ilie Bolojan: From the second half of this year, we will see things settle down

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan says Romania’s technical recession is temporary, and after the impact of austerity measures fades in the coming months, the second half of the year should bring stability and create the basis for economic growth.
Ilie Bolojan: From the second half of this year, we will see things settle down
Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
13 feb. 2026, 15:53, English

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan said that Romania’s entry into technical recession is a temporary situation and that the effects of austerity measures will be absorbed in the coming months, with the second half of the year creating the conditions for economic growth to begin.

„This is obviously a temporary situation. I am not in favor of setting very optimistic expectations, which is what the political world has been doing for years, and look at the situation we are in now,” Ilie Bolojan said on Friday on Europa FM.

The prime minister stressed that the current economic context is the result of difficult decisions that could not be avoided.

Asked about his expectations, Ilie Bolojan explained: „The expectations are that, in the coming period, after the state budget is closed, after we close all the measures related to administration, to reducing and reorganizing the administration, related to recovery measures, to the corrections we need to make in the energy sector and in several strategic areas, in the second half of the year, these side effects will already be absorbed by the economy.”

The head of government also said that from the second half of 2026, the conditions for economic growth will be created, noting that there are already positive signs regarding inflation. „I say that from the second half of this year we will see things settle down, thanks to the measures that have already been taken and those we will take in the coming period, in the energy sector and in the economy, we will settle things down and create conditions for economic growth.”

Recomandarea video

Știința sufletelor pereche: Există cineva care să fie perfect pentru tine? (BBC)
G4Media
Cum se scrie articulat cu articol hotărât pluralul de la cuvântul „copil”. Exercițiul de clasa a IV-a dă bătăi de cap multora
Gandul
Românul care a câștigat 10 milioane de euro la LOTO, sufocat de datorii! Și-a 'vândut' și părinții la cămătari!
Cancan
FOTO. Mihaela Buzărnescu, apariție rară în costum de baie
Prosport
„Țigări, țigări!” se strigă la doi pași de Poliție. Rețeaua din Obor: cum se vând zilnic țigări de contrabandă, sub privirea autorităților
Libertatea
Cât te costă în 2026 să naști într-o clinică privată, în funcție de oraș. Tabel complet pentru România
CSID
Video / Primele imagini cu mașina care a ars ca o torță. O femeie a murit, șoferul e în stare gravă
Promotor