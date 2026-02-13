Ilie Bolojan: From the second half of this year, we will see things settle down

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan said that Romania’s entry into technical recession is a temporary situation and that the effects of austerity measures will be absorbed in the coming months, with the second half of the year creating the conditions for economic growth to begin.

„This is obviously a temporary situation. I am not in favor of setting very optimistic expectations, which is what the political world has been doing for years, and look at the situation we are in now,” Ilie Bolojan said on Friday on Europa FM.

The prime minister stressed that the current economic context is the result of difficult decisions that could not be avoided.

Asked about his expectations, Ilie Bolojan explained: „The expectations are that, in the coming period, after the state budget is closed, after we close all the measures related to administration, to reducing and reorganizing the administration, related to recovery measures, to the corrections we need to make in the energy sector and in several strategic areas, in the second half of the year, these side effects will already be absorbed by the economy.”

The head of government also said that from the second half of 2026, the conditions for economic growth will be created, noting that there are already positive signs regarding inflation. „I say that from the second half of this year we will see things settle down, thanks to the measures that have already been taken and those we will take in the coming period, in the energy sector and in the economy, we will settle things down and create conditions for economic growth.”