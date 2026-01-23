Bolojan: this year marks the end of measures aimed at correcting the budget deficit

In an interview on Radio România Actualități, Prime Minister Bolojan discussed economic recovery and public administration reform during a time when the government is striving to regain the confidence of both the business community and the population, following years of fiscal pressure and budget imbalances.

„We must put an end to injustices because, as long as the issues that greatly trouble people remain unresolved, it is difficult to foster serious social trust. In the second half of this year, the effects of these measures will gradually become apparent. This means that inflation should decrease. This year marks the conclusion of measures to correct the deficit. Taxes and duties will no longer increase, and the burden will also be shared by the state apparatus.”

The responsibility for budgetary adjustments will no longer rest solely on the private sector and the population

Furthermore, he stated that the responsibility for budgetary adjustments will no longer rest solely on the private sector and the population but will also be borne by the state apparatus. He added that Romania can expect development in the coming years if the economy is placed on a solid foundation.

„There will be packages to stimulate certain key areas by offering deductions for investments made from income taxes, providing state aid, simplifying procedures, reducing bureaucracy, and shortening approval times. These measures will support our efforts to stabilize the economy and facilitate Romania’s development in the upcoming years,” he explained.

According to the Prime Minister, the government’s primary goals are economic stabilization and creating conditions that will allow Romania to develop in the medium and long term by encouraging investment and diminishing the bureaucracy that hampers economic projects.

On the sensitive topic of retirement age, the head of the Executive noted that changes will be addressed later through a separate bill focused on administrative reform.

The increase in the retirement age will be enacted through legislation following the reform of administrative practices

„The increase in the retirement age will be enacted through legislation following the reform of administrative practices,” Bolojan clarified. He emphasized that these changes will not impact the entire workforce, but only certain categories of workers who retire at ages significantly below the European average, noting that the current system is no longer sustainable in the long term.

„For the categories that currently retire at ages 48, 49, or 50, we cannot continue in this manner; we must implement these corrections,” he concluded.

On another note, the Romanian Prime Minister likened these „economic adjustments” to treating a patient who is in „pain and making efforts to recover after visiting the doctor.”