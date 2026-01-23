Prima pagină » English » Bolojan: this year marks the end of measures aimed at correcting the budget deficit

Bolojan: this year marks the end of measures aimed at correcting the budget deficit

Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan announced that this year marks the end of measures aimed at correcting the budget deficit, assuring the public that no new taxes or duties will be introduced. Instead, the government is preparing economic support packages.
Bolojan: this year marks the end of measures aimed at correcting the budget deficit
Foto: Alexandru Dobre/Mediafax Foto
Andreea Tobias
23 ian. 2026, 16:33, English

In an interview on Radio România Actualități, Prime Minister Bolojan discussed economic recovery and public administration reform during a time when the government is striving to regain the confidence of both the business community and the population, following years of fiscal pressure and budget imbalances.

„We must put an end to injustices because, as long as the issues that greatly trouble people remain unresolved, it is difficult to foster serious social trust. In the second half of this year, the effects of these measures will gradually become apparent. This means that inflation should decrease. This year marks the conclusion of measures to correct the deficit. Taxes and duties will no longer increase, and the burden will also be shared by the state apparatus.”

The responsibility for budgetary adjustments will no longer rest solely on the private sector and the population

Furthermore, he stated that the responsibility for budgetary adjustments will no longer rest solely on the private sector and the population but will also be borne by the state apparatus. He added that Romania can expect development in the coming years if the economy is placed on a solid foundation.

„There will be packages to stimulate certain key areas by offering deductions for investments made from income taxes, providing state aid, simplifying procedures, reducing bureaucracy, and shortening approval times. These measures will support our efforts to stabilize the economy and facilitate Romania’s development in the upcoming years,” he explained.

According to the Prime Minister, the government’s primary goals are economic stabilization and creating conditions that will allow Romania to develop in the medium and long term by encouraging investment and diminishing the bureaucracy that hampers economic projects.

On the sensitive topic of retirement age, the head of the Executive noted that changes will be addressed later through a separate bill focused on administrative reform.

The increase in the retirement age will be enacted through legislation following the reform of administrative practices

„The increase in the retirement age will be enacted through legislation following the reform of administrative practices,” Bolojan clarified. He emphasized that these changes will not impact the entire workforce, but only certain categories of workers who retire at ages significantly below the European average, noting that the current system is no longer sustainable in the long term.

„For the categories that currently retire at ages 48, 49, or 50, we cannot continue in this manner; we must implement these corrections,” he concluded.

On another note, the Romanian Prime Minister likened these „economic adjustments” to treating a patient who is in „pain and making efforts to recover after visiting the doctor.”

Recomandarea video

EXCLUSIV Activitatea procurorilor, îngreunată de CSM, care le-a restricționat accesul în aplicația informatică a instanțelor / Procurorii trebuie să ceară un cod de acces pentru fiecare dosar în parte
G4Media
După ce l-a susținut, acum jurnalistul Florin Negruțiu dă de pământ cu Nicușor Dan pentru că a absentat de la Davos: România ratează toate șansele/N-avem idei, n-avem soluții!
Gandul
Cauza morții lui Mario, adolescentul de 15 ani din Cenei ucis de prietenii săi. Primele rezultate ale autopsiei
Cancan
FOTO. Andreea Bălan, o nouă apariție extrem de îndrăzneață în rochiță scurtă
Prosport
Situație dramatică în Ucraina: „Cea mai grea zi din 2022 încoace”
Libertatea
Cel mai periculos aliment de pe planetă! Te poate omorî în doar câteva ore. Ce conține?
CSID
La ce viteză rămâi fără permis, în 2026, în funcție de drumul pe care circuli
Promotor