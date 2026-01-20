Grindeanu: Economic recovery measures, together with public administration reform

PSD President Sorin Grindeanu said on Tuesday that the measures proposed by the Social Democrats for economic recovery will be approved by the Government by assuming responsibility in Parliament, „together with public administration reform.”

„The PSD’s economic recovery measures will be approved by the government, by assuming responsibility in Parliament, together with public administration reform! It is a unanimous decision of the governing coalition taken after (too) many months in which we made sustained efforts to convince Prime Minister Ilie Bolojan that supporting Romanian companies is an absolute priority for the government!” Grindeanu wrote on his Facebook page.

The PSD leader says the package includes measures to stimulate investment, such as increased tax credits, guarantees for SMEs, accelerated depreciation, and additional deductions for research and development.

„It is a logical and long-awaited gesture”

„It is a logical and long-awaited gesture by the entire business community! The measures include increased tax credits and other incentives to stimulate new investments – guarantees for SMEs, accelerated depreciation, additional deductions for investments in research and development. To the same extent, it is also a gesture of moral reparation after, in 2025, all the government’s efforts to reduce the budget deficit were made with the efforts of the population and companies. That is precisely why I expect no one in the government to boast about a possible deficit in 2025 that is lower than the one assumed before the European Commission! You cannot boast that you have cut investments and increased taxes and duties,” he said.

The PSD president also said that reducing the deficit should be the result of economic growth, not investment cuts.

„The PSD insists that the deficit must be reduced as a natural consequence of healthy economic growth, not as a result of continuous cuts in investments, which are the lifeblood of the business environment.

Therefore, the economic recovery program proposed by the PSD is the natural solution to protect and support Romanian companies, as this is the only guarantee of healthy development for our economy,” Grindeanu wrote.