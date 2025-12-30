Ciprian Ciucu: It seems I was an impostor without realizing it

Edupedu writes that the website of the Bucharest City Hall, which Ciprian Ciucu was elected to lead in December 2025, states: „Between 2007 and 2013, he was a lecturer at the University of Bucharest, where he taught project management. Over time, he has been a trainer for several public administration programs.”

At the request of journalists, the University of Bucharest stated that Ciprian Ciucu was an external collaborator of the „Department in which the European Studies specialization operates.”

After questions sent by journalists on this topic, the title of „lecturer” was replaced with that of „associate professor.”

„It seems that I was an impostor without realizing it, and at least one journalist believes this. Maybe I was… That’s because I put on my CV that I taught for six years at the University of Bucharest, when in fact I was a visiting professor, filling a vacant lecturer position,” Ciprian Ciucu wrote on Facebook.

He claims in his post that he asked the university management, „But what should I put on my CV, because associate professor sounds too pompous?”

„In my mind, such a title was reserved for luminaries. They replied that I was ‘classified’ as a lecturer and should put lecturer. I taught a course I had written myself, gave students assignments I had devised myself, and conducted assessments—in exams—that I had devised myself. In my mind, what I put on my CV was correct. I had no idea, in fact, I now learn from the journalist’s interpretation that I would not have been entitled to use the title. So be it! I will correct it,” says the mayor.