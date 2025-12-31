250 new kilometers of high-speed roads, CNAIR’s target for 2026

Pistol points out that this year Romania reached the milestone of 1,418 kilometers of high-speed roads, after another 146 km of motorways and expressways were opened to traffic in 2026.

Here are the main results from 2025, according to Cristian Pistol:

Uniting Moldova with Muntenia: With the opening of another 95 km of the A7, we can now travel from Bucharest to Adjud (250 km) entirely on motorways (A3 and A7).

Oltenia connected to Dobrogea: The DEx 12 connection with the A1 allows travel from Craiova to Constanța (465 km) on a high-speed road.

Argeș on the map: The completion of section 5 of the A1 (Sibiu – Pitești) has created an uninterrupted corridor from Curtea de Argeș to Constanța (395 km).

Bucharest decongestion via the A0: We have opened the entire southern semi-ring of the A0 (51 km), ensuring the strategic connection between the A1 and A2 on Pan-European Corridor IV.

Smoother traffic in Cluj: the completion of the A3 – DN1 (DEx4) link saves tens of minutes for those transiting Turda.

The head of CNAIR says that 2026 is even more ambitious: „The target is 250 new kilometers!”

Pistol says that another 125 km will be ready on the A7 (Moldova Motorway), allowing traffic on the motorway to Pașcani.

Also, the northern ring of the A0 is to be completed, which will provide an uninterrupted 578 km connection between Pașcani and Constanța (A7-A3-A0-A2).

The CNAIR director also mentions a first on the A1 Sibiu-Pitești

„We are opening section 4 (Curtea de Argeș-Tigveni) and opening the Momaia Tunnel, the first road tunnel in Romania dug using the Austrian method.” At the same time, on the Margina-Holdea (A1) section, the authorities have set themselves the goal of completing the 9.13 km, including the tunnels. However, this opening is conditional on the success of complex tests for safety and monitoring equipment, according to the head of the road company.

He adds that another 68 km will be opened on the Transylvania Motorway (A3), so that Romania will have 200 km of motorway between Târgu Mureș and the Hungarian border (Borș). Also, the DEx Brăila – Galați (10.76 km) is expected to be opened in the first half of the year, maximizing the usefulness of the Brăila suspension bridge.

The head of CNAIR points out that 654 km of high-speed roads are currently under construction (design and execution), and 374 km are in the tender phase or in the process of signing contracts.