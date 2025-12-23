Nighttime route simulation on the Moldova Motorway section, opened to traffic on Tuesday

„Because tomorrow, 12/23 (today – ed.), at 11:00 a.m., we are opening another 50 km of the Moldova A7 Motorway, the Focșani-Adjud section, to traffic, we have done a route simulation. (…) It is a slightly different route simulation because, as it is a fairly long section, we were unable to broadcast live as we usually do, and it was also carried out on the last evening/night before the inauguration,” Scrioșteanu wrote on his Facebook page.

Scrioșteanu also mentions that the project is co-financed by European funds.

On Tuesday, at 11:00 a.m., another 50 kilometers of the A7 motorway will be opened to traffic, on the Focșani-Adjud section. This will allow motorway traffic on the A7 motorway between Ploiești and Adjud, covering approximately 196 kilometers, and will provide a fast road connection of almost 240 kilometers between Bucharest and Adjud.

On Monday, Cristian Pistol, director of CNAIR, emphasized the importance of the investment for the region, stating that „Moldova’s economy now has a new perspective.” According to him, the remaining approximately 125 kilometers to Pașcani would be completed next year, most likely in three stages.