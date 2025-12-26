Prima pagină » English » Hungarian Press: Something like this could only happen in Romania

Hungarian Press: Something like this could only happen in Romania

The Hungarian publication VG writes that Romania has opened a new section of almost 50 kilometers of the A7 motorway, although the works are not completely finished, in order not to lose European funding.
Petru Mazilu
26 dec. 2025, 12:08, English

The Focșani-Adjud (Egyedhalma) section was opened on Tuesday. From now on, it will be possible to travel without interruption on 250 kilometers between Bucharest and Adjud (Egyedhalma), writes the Hungarian press. With its opening, the motorway network in Romania reached 1,416 kilometers. Of these, 146 kilometers were opened in 2025.

According to Pro Infrastructura, which monitors major investments in transport, the section is not yet completed. The rest areas have not been finished. Other construction projects have been suspended in order to complete this section this year, Economx writes, quoted by VG.

The A7 motorway is mainly being built by the UMB group. UMB has sacrificed several parallel projects so that the Focșani-Adjud section can be completed in 2025.

Pro Infrastructura points out that the A7 motorway should have already reached the Pașcani area. This was foreseen in the contracts signed in 2022. In its current state, it is questionable whether the missing 120-kilometer section will be completed by the end of 2026.

There is still a chance to meet the deadlines and fully use the EU recovery funds. The contractor must open the new sections of the motorway in stages. In this case, the A7 could reach the city of Roman by August. The project would not lose a single euro of European funds.

The Romanian government accelerated the project after the spectacular demonstrations in Bucharest in 2018-2019. Moldovan drivers were protesting against the fact that not a single meter of highway had been built in the eastern region. This situation was deepening the economic gap.

The protesters initially demanded the construction of the A8 highway. Known as the “Union Highway”, it would create a fast connection between Moldova and Transylvania. The route was planned between Târgu Mureș and Iași. The leadership in Bucharest ultimately decided to build the A7 highway. This could be completed faster.

No section of the A8 highway has yet been completed. However, contracts for the design and construction of all mountain sections have already been signed. Construction has begun on the Târgu Mureș-Miercurea Ciuc and Pașcani sections. The complete crossing of the Eastern Carpathians could take years.

