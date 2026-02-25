Works on section 2 of the Sibiu-Făgăraş motorway are progressing despite the weather

The general director of CNAIR, Cristian Pistol, announced on Wednesday that on the approximately 20-kilometer section, between Avrig and Arpaşu de Jos, the works have reached a physical progress of over 21%.

He shows that, despite the unfavorable weather, approximately 400 workers and over 150 pieces of equipment are working on the construction site.

In recent weeks, the works have focused on pouring the foundations of the concrete structures and the first concrete beams on bridges and overpasses have been installed.

The value of the contract for the construction of this section is 1.54 billion lei, an amount provided by the 2021-2027 Transport Program.

The work is due to be completed in 2028.