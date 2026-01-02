Large avalanche in the Făgăraș Mountains, accidentally triggered by two skiers

According to Salvamont Sibiu, a large avalanche occurred on Friday in the Bâlea Lac area, accidentally triggered by two skiers in the area known as „Balcoane.”

The avalanche traveled over 300 meters, starting from the upper area and reaching beyond the kiosks at Bâlea Lac.

The two skiers were not caught by the mass of snow and escaped without physical injury, managing to retreat to safety.

Mountain rescuers recommend that tourists check the snow and weather report before any mountain activity and avoid winter sports at altitudes above 1,800 m, where the risk of avalanches is high.

„Sibiu Mountain Rescue constantly monitors the situation on the ground and recommends extreme caution in the alpine areas of the Făgăraș Mountains,” say the mountain rescuers.