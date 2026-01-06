Mountain accidents: 30 tourists have been taken to hospital in the last 24 hours

Dozens of emergency calls were recorded at the National Mountain Rescue Dispatch Center in the last 24 hours, with mountain rescuers being called to intervene in several areas of the country. Mountain Rescue Romania reported on Tuesday morning that it had responded to 73 requests from 14 counties.

Seventy-six people were rescued, and 30 of them were transported to the hospital by SAJ, SMURD, or Salvamont ambulances. The rest of the tourists received care on site or were transported by their relatives.

Most calls were in Maramureș, where mountain rescuers were called 16 times. There were seven interventions in Gorj and Predeal, and five in Lupeni.

Rescuers were also called to other mountain areas in the country. There were four calls in Alba, Neamț, Voineasa, and Vatra Dornei, three in Bihor, Prahova, and Mureș, and two in Brașov, Cluj, Sibiu, and Suceava counties. A single call was recorded in Harghita.

In addition to emergency calls, the Salvamont dispatch center also received 58 calls from tourists who ventured into the mountains despite the unfavorable weather and requested recommendations regarding trails.

Mountain rescuers warned that the risk of avalanches is high during this period in several mountain ranges. The danger is greater at altitudes above 1,800 meters. The risk also remains high in subalpine areas.

In the Făgăraș and Bucegi Mountains, as well as in the Țarcu-Godeanu and Parâng-Șureanu ranges, a thick layer of fresh snow, reaching 30–45 centimeters, has settled on top of older, unstable snow. The wind has shifted the snow and created unstable areas, especially on ridges.

Warming weather and snowfall can trigger avalanches, warns Salvamont, both spontaneously and when tourists pass through exposed areas. In the Eastern and Western Carpathians, the risk remains high, with the possibility of isolated avalanches, especially on steep slopes.

Salvamont Romania advises tourists to avoid unmarked alpine trails, not to enter dangerous areas, and to check the weather forecast before setting out. Rescuers recommend choosing trails that are appropriate for your level of training and using the right equipment.