Miruță: An aircraft is ready to depart for Lausanne. It will transport six young people to Paris

The minister said that, following the decision of the National Council for Emergency Situations, an aircraft is ready to take off for Lausanne, from where it will transport six young people with severe burns, injured in the fire in Switzerland, to hospitals in Paris.

Radu Miruță says that this is part of the international support that Romania is providing to Switzerland in this situation.

„When someone is in need, you don’t ask ‘why’ or ‘how much does it cost’. You act. And that is exactly what the Romanian Army is doing. Because in moments like these, there are no borders, budgets, or positions. There are only people helping other people,” the Minister of Defense wrote on Facebook.

The Italian Foreign Ministry told Sky News that the total number of victims of the fire in Crans-Montana is 47.

The fire broke out on New Year’s Eve in a bar in the luxury ski resort of Crans-Montana in the Swiss Alps, killing dozens and injuring more than 100.