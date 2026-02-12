MARD simplifies access to financing for farmers: debureaucratic procedures and support

The decision adopted on Thursday aims to modernize and simplify the way in which funds intended to guarantee agricultural loans are managed. Thus, developed on the basis of GO no. 19/2025, the normative act eliminates bureaucratic barriers and optimizes financial flows to support the common agricultural policies.

The new legal framework aims to streamline the activity of the guarantee funds (FGCR and FNGCIMM) through the following key measures:

Alignment of accounting records with international standards in the field: the obligation to record the amounts made available by MARD as „subordinated loans” has been eliminated. These will be highlighted distinctly, reflecting more accurately the financial reality and accelerating reporting processes.

Clarity in risk assumption: the Romanian state, through MARD, directly assumes the credit risk for commitments contracted through guarantee funds. This clarification provides greater security to banking partners and, implicitly, better conditions for farmers.

Uniform rules for the reintegration of funds: a uniform mechanism has been created through which the amounts used to pay the executed guarantees can be re-integrated directly from the state budget. This ensures the continuity of the guarantee flow without financial blockages.

Extended support for aquaculture and fisheries: the granting of letters of guarantee for the 2021–2027 Program is regulated, on the basis of the amounts managed by the FGCR and FNGCIMM, facilitating the absorption of European funds in this sector.

“Through this regulatory act, we are transforming guarantee mechanisms from rigid instruments into real levers for supporting farmers. We are simplifying accounting, clarifying risks and ensuring that unused funds return to the agricultural sector through new de minimis schemes or solid guarantees,” said the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Florin-Ionuţ Barbu.

An important strategic change concerns the reuse of unused funds (including those remaining from the SAPARD Program or from the reimbursement of guaranteed loans). These amounts can be quickly directed towards increasing the share capital of the FGCR, financing de minimis schemes for which the MARD is the provider, or towards covering the costs of running support programs.