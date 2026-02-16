Searches in the capital and three counties in a cryptocurrency fraud case

On Monday, February 16, police officers from the Economic Crime Investigation Department of the General Inspectorate of the Romanian Police, together with police officers from Brăila and Constanța, executed five search warrants.

The operation is being coordinated by a prosecutor from the High Court of Cassation and Justice – Military Prosecutor’s Office.

The searches are taking place in Bucharest, as well as in the counties of Ilfov, Brăila, and Constanța. The operation is related to a criminal case in which investigations are being conducted for ongoing fraud.

Today’s searches are taking place at the home of an individual, an active military officer, as well as at the headquarters of two companies. The investigating police are looking for evidence to complete the case file and assets that can be seized.

According to the data collected so far, between 2021 and 2024, the military officer, together with several close associates, allegedly convinced several victims to invest money on an online platform created specifically for this purpose, namely to buy cryptocurrencies.

The investigation shows that, through manipulation and psychological influence, the amounts sent by the victims actually ended up in the military officer’s bank accounts.

The estimated damage to date amounts to approximately 1,600,000 lei. Depending on the outcome of the operational activities, legal measures will be taken.