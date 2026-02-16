Tomac on the Peace Council: Romania is simply responding to an invitation

Eugen Tomac welcomes Nicușor Dan’s decision regarding the Peace Council: „The president announced yesterday that Romania will be present, at the invitation of President Donald Trump, in Washington, as an observer state. We have always welcomed, from the very beginning, this decision by the US administration to continue the peace effort for Gaza. We have always been involved, we have a partnership with Israel, we have a long-standing and extremely stable relationship with Palestine, and we are interested in seeing this peace and reconstruction process in the Gaza Strip bear fruit. From this point of view, it is clear that, after careful consideration, after intensive dialogue with the US side, has accepted this invitation from President Donald Trump and will be present in Washington.”

Asked whether Romania should have been on the same page as the European heavyweights regarding the Peace Council, the presidential adviser replied: „We are a member state of the EU, we are a deeply pro-European nation, we remain committed to all important European projects, and at the moment Romania is simply responding to an invitation we received from one of our key strategic partners in terms of Romania’s security, and we have responded to this invitation.”

President Nicușor Dan announced on Facebook that Romania will participate as an observer in the Peace Council initiated by Donald Trump: „I will participate in the first meeting of the Peace Council in Washington, responding to the invitation of the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump. Romania will have observer status, and I will reaffirm our strong support for international peace efforts and our openness to participate in the reconstruction process in the Gaza Strip.”