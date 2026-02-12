Prima pagină » English » Government analyzes declaring Liberty Steel Plant a strategic objective

Government analyzes declaring Liberty Steel Plant a strategic objective

The Government analyzes declaring Liberty Steel Plant a strategic objective. What Ioana Dogioiu says about the concordat and procedures.
Petru Mazilu
12 feb. 2026, 15:32, English

Ioana Dogioiu, spokesperson for the Bolojan Government, stated today that the Executive intends to declare Liberty Steel Plant Galaţi as an objective of strategic importance.

The announcement comes in the context of the concordat procedure and a possible international auction announced for May 12.

Asked what steps have been taken so far, Ioana Dogioiu specified that the adoption of the concordat plan by the court automatically implies putting the asset up for auction.

„When the intention exists, yes, because it is very important both as an objective, and for preservation, and for jobs, when there is a final form, I will definitely communicate it,” she stated.

When asked by journalists about the specific stage of the procedure, the spokesperson admitted that she does not have detailed information at this time. “No, I do not have it at this time,” said Ioana Dogioiu.

During the same conference, discussions also focused on a draft emergency ordinance that was recently in its first reading. The normative act would allow employees of companies in concord to have access to the guarantee fund.

Asked why the project was not included on the agenda of the government meeting, Ioana Dogioiu stated that she would request clarification. “If you want precise information on this subject, I will ask it. It seems to me that the Ministry of Labor is the initiator and I will let you know what the stage is,” she said.

