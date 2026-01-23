Bolojan on possible cracks in support for the government: It will be tested in Parliament

„Support for the government, beyond public statements, is evaluated in Parliament. When the government assumes responsibility, it will be assessed for parliamentary support. If a motion of no confidence is presented, there will indeed be a vote on this matter, and support will be tested,” Ilie Bolojan stated in an interview with Radio Romania Actualități.

When asked if he feared such a motion could succeed, the Prime Minister responded, „No, I have no concerns on this issue.”

He emphasized that market and investor confidence, as well as interest rates, rely on political stability. „The greater the sense of political instability, and if we look closely at public statements, it may appear that way. This unpredictability does not benefit the economy or the country’s perception,” Bolojan added.

The Prime Minister also remarked that a deficit of 9.3% cannot be rectified „without costs.” He likened it to treating a person with health issues: „This is about economic health, and any treatment comes with costs and can cause some pain.”