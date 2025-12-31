Prima pagină » English » Sorin Grindeanu: 2025, a year with many challenges. 2026 will not be an easy year either

2026 will not be an easy year either, says PSD president Sorin Grindeanu, in a review of the year that is coming to an end.
The Social Democratic leader says that political stability played an important role for Romania in 2025.

„2025 was a year of many challenges. Externally, despite the conflict on the eastern border, Romania remained a pillar of regional security. In this context, domestically, political stability played an extremely important role. This must remain the key to social and economic development in the coming year,” Sorin Grindeanu wrote on Facebook.

„2026 will not be an easy year either!” he added.

The PSD president says he wants „balanced measures for Romanians in the new year, which will stop the budget deficit and gradually lead to a resumption of growth in living standards.”

As a former transport minister, Grindeanu notes that 146 km of new high-speed roads have been opened to traffic.

„As president of the Chamber of Deputies, I have insisted and will continue to insist on the development of Romania’s strategic partnerships and bilateral relations. All of these offer opportunities for significant investments that can bring competitive advantages to the Romanian economy in the medium and long term,” Sorin Grindeanu writes on social media.

