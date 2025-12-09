Grindeanu: We will not vote on the motion of censure

PSD leader Sorin Grindeanu was asked if the party will vote on the motion of censure submitted by the opposition next week.

„Obviously we will not vote on this motion of censure, because we are still partners in this coalition. It is out of the question. If we decide, following the vote given by my colleagues, by me, by all the other voters, the almost 5,000, that we will leave the government, we will leave the coalition. That means, assumed, out, said, do not vote on this type of motion,” declared Grindeanu.

A motion of censure against the Bolojan Government was submitted to Parliament on Friday by Senator Ninel Peia from the Peace First Romania group. He presented the initiative as a gift to the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Sorin Grindeanu, and asked him to support the initiative together with the PSD parliamentarians.

„Today, we are giving a gift to the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Sorin Grindeanu, my friend. It is his birthday and we are giving him a gift of a motion of censure to get rid of progressives from the government. Just as he got rid of the term progressive from the PSD statute, I urge him to give a gift to Romanians, to have the entire PSD vote on this motion of censure against the progressive Bolojan Government and in this way we get rid of progressives both from the government and from the country. These are the destroyers of Romania”, declared Ninel Peia.

The senator previously mentioned that the motion, entitled „Romania Is Not for Sale – A Government Without USR” also has the support of the AUR parliamentary group.