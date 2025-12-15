Zamfir: All PSD senators will vote for the motion against Ms. Buzoianu

Asked on Monday on Digi24 what the PSD senators will do about the simple motion against the Minister of the Environment, Diana Buzoianu, Daniel Zamfir said: „Vote for the motion categorically.”

„Leaving 120,000 people without water for so long shows that you have no responsibility at all and you have to leave. What my colleagues from USR do not understand is that when you are in a Government and when you are in an important position, you have to assume your responsibility. We cannot be in solidarity with either incompetence or lies,” said Zamfir.

Asked if the senators would vote en bloc, the social democrat said: „Obviously yes. I don’t know why this issue exists or is being questioned. Absolutely all PSD senators will vote for the motion against Mrs. Buzoianu. Because, I repeat, we will never be in solidarity with lies and incompetence.” The motion titled „Prahova under siege: Over 100,000 Romanians condemned to thirst and disease under the complicit gaze of the Minister of the Environment, Diana Buzoianu” was submitted by AUR.