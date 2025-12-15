Prima pagină » English » Nicusor Dan:I am leaving for Helsinki,I am taking with me the concerns related to the functioning of justice

The President of Romania, Nicușor Dan, says that he is leaving for the Helsinki Summit and is taking with him the concerns of civil society regarding the functioning of justice, which he shares.
„I am leaving for the Helsinki Summit, but I am taking with me the concerns of society regarding the functioning of justice, which I share. The problems reported in the public space are serious, but they can be resolved”, says Nicușor Dan, on Monday, on X.

Nicușor Dan states that he is acting to defend the independence of justice and the rule of law, „within the limits of my constitutional powers”.

„The rule of law is not negotiable. For Romania to be a state respected externally, it must have, above all, correct, credible and functional institutions internally. The two objectives are not mutually exclusive, but mutually supportive. State security begins from within”, says Dan.

At 3 pm, Dan has a meeting with representatives of companies in the Defense and Aerospace industry in Finland, and at 5 pm he has a meeting with the Prime Minister of Finland, Petteri Orpo. At 6:15 pm, Nicușor Dan has a meeting with representatives of the Romanian community in Finland, at the Romanian Embassy in the Republic of Finland.

On Tuesday, from 9 am, Nicușor Dan pays a visit to the VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland, at 11 am he participates in the Summit of the EU Eastern Flank States.

