Prima pagină » English » Fritz on Nicușor Dan’s support for Drulă: „I have no complaints”

Fritz on Nicușor Dan’s support for Drulă: „I have no complaints”

Dominic Fritz was asked how he explains Cătălin Drulă's defeat, given the support of President Nicușor Dan. "The electorate is always right," replied the USR president.
Fritz on Nicușor Dan's support for Drulă:
Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
08 dec. 2025, 14:18, English

On Monday, the USR president was asked how he explains the election results, given President Nicușor Dan’s support for the party’s candidate.

„It seems that this was the perception of a majority of the electorate, and the electorate is always right,” said Dominic Fritz. The USR president claims he has nothing to reproach Nicușor Dan for.

„I understand that as a citizen he had certain preferences,” said Fritz.

Fritz spoke about the issues discussed by Cătălin Drulă. „Issues such as the referendum, how the capital is financed, urban planning, issues that will remain relevant,” he said.

The USR president is confident that Nicușor Dan will continue to be involved in Bucharest. „And that’s a good thing,” Fritz said.

Dominic Fritz was asked who is responsible for the USR’s failure in Bucharest. „First of all, from my point of view, it was a vote for Ciprian Ciucu, not against Cătălin Drulă,” explained the party president.

Fritz emphasized that the USR functions as a team. „In a party, we are a team, and that means that successes and failures must be shared,” he said.

The USR president pointed out that there are also individual responsibilities. „These must be discussed internally,” Fritz said.

„But that’s not something we should do on the first morning after the elections,” he added.

Recomandarea video

Un tribunal din Beijing acordă despăgubiri de 3,3 milioane de dolari familiilor a opt victime ale zborului MH370 al Malaysia Airlines
G4media
Cele 3 zodii pentru care anul 2026 vine cu schimbări profunde. Pentru acești nativi va fi sezonul transformărilor
Gandul
Cum arată cuibușorul de nebunii în care Rodica Stănoiu se ascundea cu 'puiuțul' mai tânăr cu 50 de ani. Fosta ministresă 'renăscuse' lângă iubit
Cancan
FOTO. Valentina Pelinel, apariție în piele la 45 de ani
Prosport
De ce noul primar al Bucureștiului, Ciprian Ciucu, nu se înțelege cu Nicușor Dan
Libertatea
Anticiclonul care va pune stăpânire pe România în decembrie. Cum va fi vremea de Crăciun şi Revelion?
CSID
E legal să oprești cu avariile în fața unei farmacii sau brutării? Răspunsul oficial
Promotor