Fritz on Nicușor Dan’s support for Drulă: „I have no complaints”

On Monday, the USR president was asked how he explains the election results, given President Nicușor Dan’s support for the party’s candidate.

„It seems that this was the perception of a majority of the electorate, and the electorate is always right,” said Dominic Fritz. The USR president claims he has nothing to reproach Nicușor Dan for.

„I understand that as a citizen he had certain preferences,” said Fritz.

Fritz spoke about the issues discussed by Cătălin Drulă. „Issues such as the referendum, how the capital is financed, urban planning, issues that will remain relevant,” he said.

The USR president is confident that Nicușor Dan will continue to be involved in Bucharest. „And that’s a good thing,” Fritz said.

Dominic Fritz was asked who is responsible for the USR’s failure in Bucharest. „First of all, from my point of view, it was a vote for Ciprian Ciucu, not against Cătălin Drulă,” explained the party president.

Fritz emphasized that the USR functions as a team. „In a party, we are a team, and that means that successes and failures must be shared,” he said.

The USR president pointed out that there are also individual responsibilities. „These must be discussed internally,” Fritz said.

„But that’s not something we should do on the first morning after the elections,” he added.