Prima pagină » English » The tuberculosis hospital in Sector 4 will be ready for use in April

The tuberculosis hospital in Sector 4 will be ready for use in April

The tuberculosis diagnosis, treatment, and research center on Calea Șerban Vodă will be ready for use in April 2026 and will become operational in the middle of next year.
The tuberculosis hospital in Sector 4 will be ready for use in April
Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
05 dec. 2025, 14:34, English

The investment of approximately €100 million replaces buildings that are over 130 years old, which were closed in 2020 due to seismic risk.

Daniel Băluță, mayor of Sector 4, visited the hospital construction site on Calea Șerban Vodă. The tuberculosis diagnosis, treatment, and research center is being built from scratch on the site of buildings over 130 years old, which were at seismic risk level 1.

The old buildings were closed in 2020 because they could no longer guarantee patient safety. The new hospital is being built to European standards and is specially designed for rapid diagnosis, appropriate treatment, and advanced research.

Work on the tuberculosis hospital in Sector 4 began a year ago. The main structure and installations are complete, and state-of-the-art medical equipment is already on site. Teams are working at a fast pace on the façade and interior finishes.

The tuberculosis hospital will open in April 2026, together with the Public Health Directorate and the Emergency Situations Inspectorate, says Băluță. In mid-2026, as assumed in the PNRR, the hospital will be operational.

The tuberculosis center in Sector 4 will have 115 beds, 19 of which will be for intensive care. The hospital will have three operating rooms, laboratories for analysis and research, pathological anatomy, and complete imaging. The tuberculosis hospital will also have an emergency room.

The investment of approximately €100 million is changing the way Bucharest treats tuberculosis. The project is being carried out in partnership with the Marius Nasta Institute, Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy, and the Ministry of Health.

Romania accounts for 20% of tuberculosis cases in the European Union. After the pandemic, the number of infectious tuberculosis patients increased dramatically. Tuberculosis occurs more often in vulnerable communities.

Long-term exposure to polluted air weakens the lungs and makes people more vulnerable to respiratory infections, including tuberculosis. The construction of this center in Bucharest is a public health obligation for Romania.

At the beginning of 2024, the tuberculosis hospital project was just on paper and an empty lot, said Health Minister Alexandru Rogobete.

The structural framework was completed in just nine months, and after another four months, work is already underway on the interior and medical equipment is being installed.

The Ministry of Health is the financier, and Sector 4 is the implementer, making this the first partnership of its kind between the central and local authorities in Bucharest.

The capital urgently needs a new center for adults with severe burns, and discussions for this project have already begun, with the source of funding identified. The number of burn patients in Romania is growing rapidly, and a new hospital for severe burns in the capital is absolutely necessary, Rogobete added.

Recomandarea video

Debutantul Antonelli nu se ascunde: Vrea să încheie sezonul din F1 înaintea lui Hamilton
G4media
Localitatea din România care a ajuns să găzduiască cel mai mare adăpost din lume pentru animalele fără stăpân
Gandul
Nuntă surpriză în Guvernul României. Premierul Ilie Bolojan s-ar fi căsătorit în secret
Cancan
Mădălina Ghenea i-a înnebunit pe arabi. Cum și-a făcut apariția în Qatar
Prosport
Cât costă un hot dog și o porție de cartofi cu sos cheddar la Târgul de Crăciun din Piața Universității din București. Prețul sare de 50 de lei
Libertatea
Cum poți vota dacă nu te afli în București pe 7 decembrie! Documentele necesare pentru cei care nu au acte valabile
CSID
Tesla Model 3 Standard, disponibilă și în România. E cea mai ieftină Tesla și poate fi luată în rate
Promotor