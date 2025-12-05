The tuberculosis hospital in Sector 4 will be ready for use in April

The investment of approximately €100 million replaces buildings that are over 130 years old, which were closed in 2020 due to seismic risk.

Daniel Băluță, mayor of Sector 4, visited the hospital construction site on Calea Șerban Vodă. The tuberculosis diagnosis, treatment, and research center is being built from scratch on the site of buildings over 130 years old, which were at seismic risk level 1.

The old buildings were closed in 2020 because they could no longer guarantee patient safety. The new hospital is being built to European standards and is specially designed for rapid diagnosis, appropriate treatment, and advanced research.

Work on the tuberculosis hospital in Sector 4 began a year ago. The main structure and installations are complete, and state-of-the-art medical equipment is already on site. Teams are working at a fast pace on the façade and interior finishes.

The tuberculosis hospital will open in April 2026, together with the Public Health Directorate and the Emergency Situations Inspectorate, says Băluță. In mid-2026, as assumed in the PNRR, the hospital will be operational.

The tuberculosis center in Sector 4 will have 115 beds, 19 of which will be for intensive care. The hospital will have three operating rooms, laboratories for analysis and research, pathological anatomy, and complete imaging. The tuberculosis hospital will also have an emergency room.

The investment of approximately €100 million is changing the way Bucharest treats tuberculosis. The project is being carried out in partnership with the Marius Nasta Institute, Carol Davila University of Medicine and Pharmacy, and the Ministry of Health.

Romania accounts for 20% of tuberculosis cases in the European Union. After the pandemic, the number of infectious tuberculosis patients increased dramatically. Tuberculosis occurs more often in vulnerable communities.

Long-term exposure to polluted air weakens the lungs and makes people more vulnerable to respiratory infections, including tuberculosis. The construction of this center in Bucharest is a public health obligation for Romania.

At the beginning of 2024, the tuberculosis hospital project was just on paper and an empty lot, said Health Minister Alexandru Rogobete.

The structural framework was completed in just nine months, and after another four months, work is already underway on the interior and medical equipment is being installed.

The Ministry of Health is the financier, and Sector 4 is the implementer, making this the first partnership of its kind between the central and local authorities in Bucharest.

The capital urgently needs a new center for adults with severe burns, and discussions for this project have already begun, with the source of funding identified. The number of burn patients in Romania is growing rapidly, and a new hospital for severe burns in the capital is absolutely necessary, Rogobete added.