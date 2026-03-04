Prima pagină » English » Romania, inflation champion in the EU. Prices rise several times above the eurozone average

Romania continues to record one of the highest inflation rates in the European Union. While annual inflation in the eurozone is estimated at 1.9% in February 2026, price increases in Romania remain well above this level.
The latest data published by Eurostat on the harmonized index of consumer prices – the indicator used in the European Union to compare price developments between countries – shows that the index reached 104.61 points in Romania in January 2026, compared to 100 in 2025. In other words, prices are on average more than 4% higher than in 2025.

In most European countries, the index is close to 100-101 points, which shows a much more moderate increase in prices than in Romania.

The differences are clear when compared to other European economies. While annual inflation in the eurozone is estimated at around 1.9%, in some large Western European countries price increases are even lower. For example, France has an inflation rate of around 1.1%, Italy around 1.6%, and Germany around 2%.

In Central and Eastern Europe, inflation is generally higher, but remains below the level in Romania. Slovakia has about 4%, and Croatia almost 3.9%.

Compared to neighbouring countries, the differences remain visible. In Bulgaria, inflation is estimated at around 2%, in Hungary around 3-4%, and in Poland around 2%, levels below those recorded in Romania.

At the eurozone level, the structure of inflation shows a different picture. Services have the highest annual growth rate, at around 3.4%, contributing significantly to inflation. In contrast, energy prices continue to fall, by around -3.2% compared to the previous year, which tempers the overall rise in prices.

Food, alcohol, and tobacco recorded an annual increase of approximately 2.6%, and non-energy industrial goods of approximately 0.7%. Under these conditions, inflation in the eurozone remains relatively moderate, around the 2% threshold, a level considered by economists to be stable for the economy.

While many European economies are gradually approaching this level of price stability, Romania remains among the countries where inflationary pressures are still strong, and the rate of increase in the cost of living continues to be above the European average.

