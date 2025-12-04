Prima pagină » English » Minister of Health announces expansion of national stroke treatment network

Minister of Health announces expansion of national stroke treatment network

The national network for the treatment of acute stroke is expanding, after the Municipal Hospital "Sf. Doctori Cosma și Damian" in Rădăuți was included in the Priority Actions Program - Stroke, announced on Thursday the Minister of Health, Alexandru Rogobete.
Minister of Health announces expansion of national stroke treatment network
Sursa foto: ALEXANDRA PANDREA / GMN / MEDIAFAX FOTO
Alexandra-Valentina Dumitru
04 dec. 2025, 13:56, English

„This is an important step in the right direction: rapid access to life-saving interventions, exactly when every second counts,” said the minister.

Rogobete said that since taking office, he has reallocated budgets and supplemented the Priority Action programs to respond as quickly as possible to critical cases. Funding has been redesigned so that the network of hospitals capable of treating stroke patients is not limited to intravenous fibrinolysis, but also includes thrombectomy and „other modern methods, where every minute can permanently change a patient’s outcome.”

The Minister of Health: a functional medical infrastructure

With the inclusion of the medical unit in Rădăuți, the number of hospitals equipped for fibrinolysis reaches 50, forming „a functional medical infrastructure, built for rapid intervention in critical situations,” as the minister pointed out.

Funding for the AP-AVC program has increased steadily in recent years:

  • 29 million lei in 2023
  • 45 million lei in 2024
  • 66 million lei in 2025

Minister of Health explained that this year’s budget is 47% higher than in 2024, and in the last four months it has been supplemented by another 25% to increase the capacity of hospitals for immediate intervention.

„These are measures that bring predictability at a time when, otherwise, a life can change in a matter of seconds,” said the minister, stressing that strengthening the AP-AVC network is part of a broader vision.

The minister’s plan

The minister’s plan consists of a „health system in which neurovascular emergencies are treated professionally, predictably, and close to home. Patients have the right to rapid intervention, regardless of the county they are in.”

„We are continuing on this path with the responsibility of transforming every prepared hospital into an additional guarantee for someone’s life. Because with stroke, we cannot ask for time. We can only gain it,” Rogobete concluded.

Recomandarea video

Bolojan, despre dezastrul de la Paltinu: Cei care sunt responsabili pentru astfel de evenimente trebuie să răspundă și asta se va întâmpla în zilele următoare
G4media
Zodiile care primesc vești neașteptate înainte de finalul anului. Surprize de proporții pentru anumiți nativi
Gandul
Ninge 11 zile fără oprire, în România! Zonele în care iarna va lovi năprasnic
Cancan
Mădălina Ghenea i-a înnebunit pe arabi. Cum și-a făcut apariția în Qatar
Prosport
Cele trei provocări pe care Europa trebuie să le rezolve ca să-l convingă pe Putin că Ucraina nu poate fi învinsă
Libertatea
Cea mai norocoasă zodie la începutul lui 2026. Astrele anunță o perioadă excepțională pentru acest nativ
CSID
Cea mai bine vândută mașină din România, în noiembrie: Doar bulgarii mai cumpără acest model
Promotor