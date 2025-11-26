Rogobete: I am concerned about the high number of explosions recently. What will happen in winter?

„I am concerned about the number of explosions in recent times and, as Minister of Health, because any such explosion results in casualties, especially victims with severe burns, and this system can react and respond to a certain extent in terms of the number of patients. Firstly. Secondly, temperatures have not dropped so much as to require heating systems to operate at full capacity. This is my concern: if we have started to have an explosion every week because the systems are not checked or are improvised, I don’t want to think about what will happen in winter,” the Minister of Health said on Wednesday on Digi24.

He announced that, together with the Minister of Energy, he will establish a control and verification strategy for gas systems.

The action will begin with healthcare facilities

„Basically, I want, as a preventive measure, if you will, to check the gas installations inside healthcare facilities, inside hospitals, of course, where they exist, to ensure that they are checked and functioning properly, and then we will devise a joint prevention strategy, I repeat, this time, to check these systems for preventive purposes,” the minister added.

His statement comes after a powerful explosion occurred on Tuesday evening in an apartment on the ground floor of a block of flats in Buftea, Ilfov County.

Alexandru Rogobete said that of the three patients who were transferred to the hospital, the minor patient from Grigore Alexandrescu, following re-evaluation and hemodynamic stabilization, is in a favorable condition. He will remain under observation for 24-48 hours at the hospital, after which he will be discharged.

„The 56-year-old burn patient transferred to the Burn Hospital, following a specialist reassessment, was found to have severe burns, but covering less than 20% of his body surface area, not 50% as initially assessed at the scene. He is not currently intubated, he is breathing on his own, he is conscious and cooperative, and there is no need to transfer him abroad,” said the minister.

He said that the patient in the most serious condition is the 65-year-old from Floreasca, who suffered a cardiorespiratory arrest and was resuscitated at the scene: „He is currently in intensive care, intubated and on mechanical ventilation, with a guarded prognosis.”

A powerful explosion in a ground-floor apartment in a block of flats in Buftea, Ilfov County, mobilized an impressive number of emergency crews on Tuesday. The explosion, caused by a gas cylinder, was not followed by a fire.