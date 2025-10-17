An explosion occurred on Friday in an apartment building in Bucharest. Three people have died

Dimitrie Bolintineanu High School, located near the site of the explosion, was evacuated. Authorities issued a RO-Alert message to the public, advising them to avoid traffic in the area and to follow the recommendations provided.

Raed Arafat, the head of the Department for Emergency Situations, stated that the explosion was most likely caused by a gas accumulation. He emphasized, „The most likely cause is gas, that’s for sure; we can’t really say it’s anything else.” Arafat added, „Many aspects are under discussion, and it is up to the specialists to determine exactly what happened.”

He also mentioned, „We have information that there were gas teams here, and that the gas was turned off. What happened next is something that Delgaz will have to clarify.”

Health Minister Alexandru Rogobete reported that 17 people injured in the explosion were hospitalized across five hospitals in Bucharest. Along with the three fatalities, one patient declined hospitalization. Some patients with severe burns may be transferred to hospitals in Europe.

Rogobete detailed: „Currently, we have three patients at Floreasca Hospital, aged between 56 and 86, with severe multiple trauma; two patients at Bagdasar Hospital, including a 78-year-old with severe burns who is undergoing hemodynamic stabilization; six patients at Universitar, including one with severe burns who is intubated and mechanically ventilated; two children at Grigore Alexandrescu, aged 15 and 17; three deceased victims; and one patient who refused admission to Bagdasar Hospital in Bucharest.”

The minister specified that all hospitals included in the emergency plan have a total of 34 ICU beds available, along with ventilators and the necessary medical equipment.

Vlad Popescu Piedone, the mayor of Sector 5, stated that the City Hall responded promptly after the fire on Calea Rahovei and will provide support to those left homeless. He also mentioned that students from Bolintineanu High School will temporarily switch to online classes for safety reasons.