Judicial control for Major General Florentina Ioniță-Radu

This decision follows the announcement by the DNA that criminal proceedings have been initiated against the hospital’s manager for usurpation of office and abuse of office, related to illegal hiring practices within a European project. The investigation has revealed damages amounting to 8.3 million lei.

As part of the judicial control measures, General Ioniță-Radu is prohibited from performing her duties as the commander and manager of the Central Military Hospital. She is also barred from leaving Romania without the consent of military prosecutors and cannot communicate with individuals mentioned in the order.

The DNA has warned that if she fails to comply with these obligations, the judicial control could be changed to house arrest or preventive detention.

In addition, military prosecutors have ordered the continuation of criminal proceedings against 18 other suspects, including Colonel Constantin Ștefani, who was the head of the Integrated Clinical Outpatient Clinic at the time, Brigadier General Mariana Jinga, the deputy commander, and 16 other military officers and doctors. All 18 suspects face accusations of complicity in abuse of office, which involves public officials obtaining unlawful advantages for themselves or others on a continuous basis.

The DNA has also issued a seizure order on all movable and immovable property belonging to General Ioniță-Radu and the 18 suspects to ensure the recovery of 8,290,401 lei in damages caused to the budgets of the European Union, the state, and the military medical unit.

According to the DNA, between October 2020 and November 2022, General Ioniță-Radu allegedly authorized the illegal hiring of experts for various positions within the European project “ROCCAS II București-Ilfov,” bypassing the medical unit’s organizational chart. Among those recruited were 18 active military personnel, whose primary positions were at the Central Military Hospital, despite being legally prohibited from simultaneously holding expert positions.

From February 2021 to December 2023, General Ioniță-Radu allegedly ordered the payment of salaries for these expert positions, with the 18 suspects reportedly preparing and signing individual time sheets that facilitated these payments.