Romania must use all available resources to avoid issues this winter

Ivan noted that the risks were outlined in a detailed study. „This risk was established in an independent analysis of 6,000 sites that we presented to the commission to emphasize the urgency of our situation. We will bring new electricity production and storage capacities online,” he stated.

The minister also acknowledged the challenging economic conditions. „I recognize that this is an extremely complicated period. Romania is currently paying the highest price for electricity in relation to income across the entire European Union. I am addressing this responsibly, working alongside electricity producers and all market operators to reduce final bills,” he said.

He emphasized that the issues within the energy system cannot be resolved quickly. „You cannot fix in a few weeks what has taken 30 years to develop. The main obstacle to constructing new hydro, nuclear, and gas-based electricity production capacities, as well as reallocating all available funding for renewable energy towards storage capacities, is what prevents Romania from generating sufficient energy domestically,” the minister explained.

„In three years, Romania will shift from being a net energy importer to a nation that secures its own energy supply and can even provide surplus energy to neighboring countries,” Ivan concluded.