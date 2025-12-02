When will the USR propose a new Minister of Defense?

Pălărie stated that the USR would announce a new minister for the Defense portfolio in the coming days. He emphasized that „the government is functional,” as the responsibilities of the defense minister are currently being managed.

„The USR’s decision regarding the new defense minister will be made soon. At present, the government is operational, and Radu Miruță is fulfilling the duties of the Ministry of Defense. In the event of a potential drone interception over Romanian territory, it is the mission commander, not the Minister of Defense, who gives the order and has the authority to assess the situation and make the best decision,” Pălărie explained on Tuesday in Parliament. He specifically noted that the proposal would likely be made „after Sunday, when all Bucharest residents are expected to vote” in the elections for the General Mayor of the Capital.

Pălărie also mentioned that there would be consultations with President Nicușor Dan regarding the Defense portfolio. „We must remember that defense and foreign relations are also under the president’s purview, and consultations with the president will take place. I would prefer someone from within the party, but this will ultimately be a decision made by the statutory bodies. All options are on the table,” Pălărie added.

Ionuț Moșteanu resigned from his position as Minister of Defense on November 28 following the controversy surrounding his bachelor’s degree.