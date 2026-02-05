Prima pagină » English » Finance Minister: Parcel tax is a logistics tax that protects Romanian entrepreneurs

Sursa foto: Alexandru Dobre/Mediafax Foto
Petru Mazilu
05 feb. 2026, 15:00, English

Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare said that no decision has been made at the Government level regarding a possible overlap of taxes on parcels from outside the European Union, taxes that were introduced in Romania, but which are also to be applied at the EU level.

Minister Alexandru Nazare said in a press conference on Thursday that the tax on parcels from outside the European Union is a logistics tax, intended to protect Romanian entrepreneurs whose online businesses were suffering.

„The tax we introduced is a logistics tax. This decision was recently made in ECOFIN. We will make a decision. I would not like to answer you on this topic today, because I have not discussed it with anyone in the coalition, not even with the Prime Minister. We will evaluate the options and make an announcement in this regard. In any case, this logistics tax protects 50-60 thousand Romanian entrepreneurs who have seen a significant decrease in turnover selling online and who have suffered enormously due to the invasion of small parcels from third countries,” said the Minister of Finance.

Starting with January 1, 2026, Romania has introduced a unitary tax of 25 lei for each parcel coming from states outside the European Union. The measure will also apply to orders placed on popular platforms such as Temu, Shein or AliExpress.

