Virgil Popescu: The War in Ukraine accelerated key decisions for energy independence

„I was Energy Minister and I believe it was one of the most demanding periods in the recent history of this portfolio. I did everything I could so that Romania would not only remain energy stable, but also consolidate its foundations for energy independence and prosper,” Popescu wrote on Facebook, four years after the start of the War in Ukraine.

The former minister said that Romania was in a better energy situation than other European states, but felt the price increases related to the crisis generated by the invasion.

„Europe woke up overnight that it was heavily dependent on an aggressor for natural gas. Several European states panicked. Romania was in a better position: we had our own gas production, we had Cernavoda, we had hydropower. But we were also feeling the pressure of global prices that had exploded,” says the former official.

Virgil Popescu also explained the decision-making process from that period: „Back then we made quick decisions, sometimes uncomfortable, sometimes insufficiently explained. because when you have a war on the border and an unprecedented energy crisis, you move quickly or you lose.”

Among the measures adopted, he mentioned the energy price capping scheme. „We introduced the capping and compensation scheme through GEO 27/2022: 0.68 lei/kWh for household consumers with low consumption and a protection mechanism for companies. We did not leave Romanians at the mercy of the market in a moment of unprecedented external shock,” notes the former official.

According to the minister, the beginning of the War also meant the start of several strategic projects to ensure energy independence.

He mentions the unblocking of the Neptun Deep project, considered essential for the energy security of Romania and the region, the relaunch of the Cernavoda reactors 3 and 4 project, as well as the start of the small modular reactors (SMR) program.

„We started the construction of the Mintia power plant – approximately 1,750 MW, a major investment. We negotiated the Green Corridor with Azerbaijan – the submarine cable of over 1,100 km that brings renewable energy from the Caucasus to Europe. We consolidated the Strategic Partnership with the US in energy: cooperation for nuclear (including new technologies)”, Virgil Popescu also says.

„The direction was correct and the steps taken forward are significant. 4 years ago, Russia believed that energy was the most powerful weapon against Europe, but Romania has demonstrated that it has the resources and the will not to be vulnerable – and to build its foundations towards energy independence,” concludes the former minister.