The government rejected all amendments to the draft law on occupational pensions

A total of 42 amendments were reviewed, with the majority coming from the POT party. MP Dumitru Barna submitted 12 amendments, MP Raisa Enache submitted six, and the AUR group submitted five.

The final version of the bill has been adopted and will be presented to Parliament. The Prime Minister is set to assume the Government’s responsibility for the bill on Tuesday at 3:00 p.m., during a special meeting following a commemorative session dedicated to National Day on December 1, according to Dogioiu.

This marks the second time the government has taken responsibility for the bill, now with the approval of the Superior Council of Magistracy (CSM), although their opinion is negative. However, since this opinion is advisory only, there is no reason for the law to be rejected by the Constitutional Court, unlike the first attempt.